Third suspect identified in California mass shooting that killed 6

Authorities were searching for a man identified Tuesday as another gunman in a California shooting that left six people dead and 12 injured this month, police said.

Mtula Payton, 27, was one of at least five suspects who investigators in Sacramento think opened fire in a busy downtown area April 3, the police department said in a statement.

Payton is the third suspect identified in what authorities have described as a barrage of gang-fueled gunfire.

Brothers Dandrae Martin, 26, and Smiley Martin, 27, were arrested in the days after the shooting on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Smiley Martin faced an additional charge of possession of a machine gun.

Dandrae Martin, the first suspect to be apprehended, had not been charged with any crimes directly linked to the shooting, according to online jail records.

His brother was wounded and hospitalized with serious injuries. The records show that he is not in jail.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the men have lawyers to speak on their behalf. Online court records didn’t list any.

A third person arrested on gun charges after the shooting hasn’t been identified as a suspect.

According to the police department, Payton has multiple outstanding arrest warrants, including warrants for domestic violence and gun allegations.

His location was unknown Tuesday, the police department said, adding that detectives have “exhausted all leads” trying to find and arrest him.

The police department asked anyone with information to contact Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.