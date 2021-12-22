Third Amazon Web Services outage this month disrupts Slack, Asana

Amazon’s Web Services experienced an outage Wednesday, slowing operations of the popular office communications hub Slack and disrupting other sites.

The outage is at least the third this month.

AWS pinpointed the disruptions to a “loss of power within a single data center within a single Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) in the US-EAST-1 Region.”

At 8:58 a.m. ET, Slack apologized "for the continued trouble" and by 9:35 a.m. said it was "seeing improvements with most services that were affected earlier while the issues with file uploads are ongoing."

Epic Games Store told customers at about 8:18 a.m. ET that "service services outages are currently impacting the Epic Games Store, affecting logins, library, purchases, etc."

The Slack headquarters in San Francisco. Andrej Sokolow / dpa via Getty Images

"We are monitoring the situation and we will update you when the issue is resolved," the "Fortnite" provider told customers.

And workplace software maker Asana also reported a "major outage" early Wednesday morning but said just before 9 a.m. that all issues had "been resolved, and all customers should once again be able to access Asana."

AWS, a leading provider of cloud infrastructure technology for all kinds of businesses, big and small, was hit by a major outage on Dec. 7 and another on Dec. 15.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.