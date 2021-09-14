Third body pulled from New Jersey river in search of missing Ida victims

A third body was pulled from the Passaic River in northern New Jersey in the midst of a search for three people swept away during Tropical Storm Ida.

The Hudson County Prosecutors Office confirmed in a tweet on Monday that the body was recovered from the river in Harrison, about two miles from Newark. The office is investigating the discovery along with the Harrison Police Department.

Authorities have not identified the person and did not say whether it was connected to Ida. Harrison police referred questions to New Jersey State Police, which did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday.

Last week, two other bodies were pulled from the river. A medical examiner identified them as two Seton Hall students who lived in Passaic, according to NBC New York. The news station reported that the two had not been seen since floodwaters overtook their car near the Passaic River.

Emergency personnel remove a body from the Passaic River near the Newark and Kearny border on Sept. 9, 2021. Tariq Zehawi / NorthJersey.com / USA-Today Network file

A third person, Donna Lomagro, 56, was swept away by currents in Woodland Park and is still missing, NBC New York reported. Good samaritans tried to rescue Lamagro but the current was too strong.

Ida slammed parts of the country after initially making landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 29. It was a tropical storm by the time it reached New Jersey but caused at least 25 deaths with extreme rainfall and massive flooding.