Third round of free Covid-19 tests now available

The federal government on Monday started taking orders for a third round of Covid-19 test kits to be mailed to any American household.

A Health and Human Services website on Monday said that all U.S. households were eligible to order a third round of tests. Each order now contains eight rapid antigen tests, USPS website says. Previously, four tests were sent out at a time.

A spokesperson for the White House said Monday night that more details were expected to be released Tuesday.

President Joe Biden in December announced a plan to ship free aat-home tests to people across the country, and the website with the first tests went live in January.

A second round was announced in March.

The third round of at-home tests comes as the number of new Covid cases has been increasing in recent weeks, although whether that factored into the latest round of tests was not immediately clear.