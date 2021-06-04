Third person dies after Miami shooting that wounded more than 20

A third person has died following Sunday's mass shooting in Miami in which gunmen opened fire on a crowd outside a banquet hall, police said Thursday.

The woman was one of more than 20 injured in the shooting that happened around 12:30 a.m. Two other men also died in the shooting.

Shaniqua Peterson, 32, was the mother of a 12-year-old son, NBC Miami reported. Her aunt told the station that she was shot in the head and had been in a coma since Sunday.

"No family should have to suffer such loss," Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III tweeted. "We are working around the clock relentlessly to bring these killers to justice."

No arrests have been announced. The venue was a banquet hall that had been rented out for a concert.

After the shooting in the Hialeah area west of Miami Gardens, police had said that a sport-utility vehicle approached and that three people got out and fired indiscriminately at the crowd. Ramirez has called the attack targeted.

Surveillance video released by the police department Monday showed a white SUV park and three people get out who appear to have guns and then run out of view. They then run back and the vehicle leaves.

That Nissan Pathfinder was later found in a canal, and it had been reported stolen on May 15, police have said.