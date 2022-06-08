Third person sought in Philadelphia mass shooting that left 3 dead, 12 others injured

Police are looking for a third person in connection with the weekend mass shooting in Philadelphia that left three people dead and 12 others injured in the bustling South Street entertainment district.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance photos Tuesday of the person wanted in the shooting investigation, described as a Black male in his late teens who wore a hooded shirt with “distinctive markings.”

Philadelphia police released photos of a third person they are seeking in connection with the South Street mass shooting that left three people dead and 12 others injured over the weekend. Philadelphia Police Department

“If you see this suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately," police said.

The city of Philadelphia is also offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide in the case, with the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives contributing $10,000 for each of the homicides.

Two people have been arrested in the Saturday shooting. Quran Garner, 18, was taken into custody shortly after the incident and Rashaan Vereen, 34, was arrested Monday evening.Garner is charged with multiple offenses, including two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore said.

The district attorney’s office has approved charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and related offenses against Vereen, district attorney’s spokesperson Jane Roh said Tuesday, but he had not yet been arraigned.

Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore said a fight preceded the 11:30 p.m. shooting and two men pulled out guns during the fight and fired at each other.

Gregory Jackson, 34, was said to have shot first. A man who returned fire killed him, Pescatore said.

Vereen stayed with Jackson after he was shot and told police he was his friend, NBC Philadelphia reported.

Garner was a friend of the second man who exchanged gunfire with Jackson, and he started to shoot down South Street toward where the fight started, Pescatore said. A police officer fired at Garner and shot him in the hand.

Garner was at a hospital Monday, Pescatore said. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf or what precipitated the fight. Pescatore said Jackson and the man from the fight who returned fire both had permits to carry guns.

Pescatore said Monday at least four guns were fired.

The other two fatal victims besides Jackson were innocent bystanders, police said.

They were identified as Kris Minners, 22, and Alexis Quinn, 24.

Minners worked at Girard College, a boarding school, where he helped advise and mentor children.

"Kris had just turned 22 and was celebrating with family and friends,” Girard College interim President James D. Turner said in a statement Sunday. “He attended Girard College until 9th grade and since January 2022 has worked in the residential program advising 6th and 2nd grade boys."

Eleven other people were wounded in the spray of bullets, ranging in age from 17 to 69, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. One other person was struck by shattered glass.