Third suspect arrested in the death of Philadelphia teen shot 18 times

A third suspect has been arrested in the death of Samir Jefferson, a 14-year-old Philadelphia boy who was shot 18 times late last year while he was waiting for a bus.

Haneef Roberson was taken into custody Sunday at a Walmart in Oakwood, Georgia, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta. The Oakwood Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers were called to the store "in reference to a fraud in progress call."

"When officers arrived on scene, Roberson was arrested without incident along with another individual," police said.

The Oakwood Police Department did not name the second person in their Facebook post. It's not clear if the second individual is also connected to Jefferson's murder.

Samir Jefferson. Family photo

The teen was in a North Philadelphia neighborhood just before 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 when two people fired at least 36 shots, police said in an incident report. Jefferson was waiting for a bus to take him home from school when he was shot 18 times throughout his body, according to authorities.

He died at a hospital.

The police incident report did not list a motive for the shooting, which happened outside a crowded pharmacy and was partly recorded on security video. A number of people in the area also witnessed the shooting.

Two other suspects in the shooting of Jefferson, Kyair Garnett, 21, and Qadir Johnson, 20, were arrested last month. They were charged with murder, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and other offenses.

Garnett was also charged with receipt of stolen property and unauthorized use of an automobile. The district attorney’s office said he had an outstanding bench warrant in Montgomery County when he was arrested in Philadelphia.