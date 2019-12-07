Third teen fugitive captured after escape from Nashville detention center

A third teenage fugitive who was among four who escaped from a Nashville juvenile detention center nearly a week ago was arrested Friday, police said.
Two others were arrested earlier this week, and Brandon Caruthers, 17, is still at large.
Morris Marsh, 17, who is accused in the April 8 slaying of a 19-year-old man, was apprehended after a police chase Friday, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.
He was said to be a passenger in a 2018 Nissan Rogue occupied by two other males, who police did not immediately identify.
Marsh was one of four teens who escaped from a facility in downtown Nashville around 9:45 p.m. Nov. 30, police said.
On Tuesday, two of the escapees — Decorrius Wright, 16, who is accused of murder, and Calvin Howse, 15, who is charged in an auto theft and gun possession case — were arrested in Madison, Tennessee, police said.
Caruthers, who has not yet been captured, is accused in an August 2018 armed robbery case.
Several people were arrested and accused of helping Howse after his escape, authorities said.
His mother Danielle Horton, 33, cousin Tyrone Anderson, 29, and friend Brandi Lyonn, 35, were arrested Thursday night on charges of being accessories after the fact of escape and facilitation of escape, police said in a statement.
His sister, Jasmine Howse, 18, surrendered to police Friday on the same charges, police announced.
Nashville police said they would attempt to interview the two males who were in the vehicle with Marsh Friday night.
Nashville police have said that on the night of the escape, officers were told the four teens were on a work detail when their supervisor left to handle a fight that broke out in a different part of the detention facility.
The teens "managed to get onto an elevator and used staff protocols to ride to the ground floor where they went through a series of doors and exited to the outside,” police have said in a past statement.
About 35 minutes passed before police were notified of the escape, the police department has said.
The circumstances of the escape are under investigation.