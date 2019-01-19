Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Kalhan Rosenblatt, Courtney Buble and Phil McCausland

WASHINGTON — Marchers gathered for the third Women’s March on Saturday, taking to the cold and wet streets for the second such march to occur during a government shutdown.

Attendees early Saturday appeared less in number than Women's Marches in the past, potentially a result of allegations of anti-Semitism made against the organizers. Nonetheless, those who show up for the march expressed excitement for the event.

"It’s such a movement, and it’s so empowering to be around so many people who are celebrating women and fighting for change," said Shannon Lydon, a recent Boston College grad who is attending the march for the first time in Washington.

The Women’s March organizers said it would be difficult to estimate the turnout overall this year, but said “there are almost 300 marches happening nationwide.”

They said the 2017 march, which was attended by hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, “was the product of a specific political moment that can't be replicated. The work, however, has never stopped.”

It may, however, be hampered as several high-profile organizations and individuals have pulled their support because of allegations that Women's March leaders Tamika Mallory and Carmen Perez stated that Jews needed to confront their role in racism and and that they "bore a special collective responsibility as exploiters of black and brown people," according to the Tablet.

Mallory and Perez have said since that they condemn anti-Semitism and attempted to distance themselves from Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has made numerous anti-Semitic and homophobic statements. Mallory attended an event hosted by Farrakhan.

Protesters hold signs during the Women's Unity Rally at Foley Square on Jan. 19, 2019 in New York City. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

The controversy has also caused a rival march organized by The Independent Women’s Forum to spring up, which is planned to occur simultaneously.

But those in attendance said that these allegations should not disrupt the focus of the Women's March.

"As much as it’s concerning, we should be more concerned with the government. I’m not saying the stuff that happened isn’t pertinent, but we don’t need to break into fringe groups," said Jennifer Beshaw, 49, who works in companion care for the elderly.

Many said that the allegations did not seem to dampen the central tenet of the March — to empower women — which overrode any individuals' actions.

Rebecca Davis, 31, brought her daughter MacKenzie Davis, 10, to the event and MacKenzie was quick to announce that "I already love it." She held a sign with a quote by Albus Dumbledore from the Harry Potter book series: "While we may come from different places and speak in different tongues, our hearts beat as one."

"I'm showing her that so many people can come together and make a difference," Davis said of her daughter.

As the second consecutive march to occur during a government shutdown, and with anticipated wintry precipitation on its way, the Women's March organization switched its starting location from the Lincoln Memorial to Freedom Plaza, organizers said.

“The National Park Service and park police are technically not even allowed to speak with Women’s March organizers even though we have a permit,” the organization told NBC News. “Currently, barely two staffers are running an office that usually has up to 15 people working full-time.”

But the federal agency said the shutdown would have no impact on Saturday's demonstration.

Acting Chief of Public Affairs for National Park Service Mike Litterst told NBC News that the lapse of appropriations would not affect their ability to hold the event.

"As is always the case, including the events during the shutdown now and in January of 2018, the Women's March will take place regardless of the lapse of appropriations, and the National Park Service and United States Park Police will ensure public safety and the protection of park resources during the event,” he said.

Litterst added that the organizers asked for the location change.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department will work with the U.S. Park Police, U.S. Capitol Police and the event organizers to ensure safety.

“The federal government shutdown has minimal effect on the daily functions of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). MPD is fully equipped to handle First Amendment assemblies of any stature in the District of Columbia,” Alaina Gertz, public affairs specialist for the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, told NBC News.