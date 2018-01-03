Thomas Monson Rick Bowmer / AP

Thomas S. Monson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died late Tuesday at his home in Salt Lake City, the church said in a statement.

Monson, 90, had served as president of the Mormon church since 2008.

"To the more than 16 million members of the church around the world, President Monson was an example of one who followed Jesus Christ," the statement said.

His biggest change to the church was lowering the age of full-time missionaries in 2012 in order to boost enrolments from younger men and women, according to the Salt Lake City Tribune.

It hailed Monson as an "affable leader, folksy preacher and care-taking friend."