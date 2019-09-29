Breaking News Emails
More than 60,000 people packed Central Park on Saturday for the Global Citizen Festival, an annual event that mixes musical performances with activism aimed at ending poverty throughout the world by 2030.
Artists such as Queen, Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Pharell Williams and OneRepublic took the stage during the five-hour festival, which comes on the heels of the Global Climate Strike led by teen activist Greta Thunberg and the U.N. Climate Summit at the United Nations in New York.
Some artists used their platforms at the festival to talk about climate change.
“We’re asking fans to take action to ask certain governments around the world...to take part in helping take care of our oceans,” Lambert said. “Fish and wildlife in the ocean are literally gagging on pieces of plastic and it’s killing them.”
Hugh Evans, founder and CEO of Global Citizen said, “This really is the most important 10 years for the movement to eradicate extreme poverty and tackle climate change.”
The Global Citizen initiative will culminate next year with Global Go Live: The Possible Dream, a 10-hour concert to be held in September 2020 on five continents. The show will be broadcast live from New York City, Lagos, Nigeria, and other cities in Europe, Asia and Latin America.
The festival will call on governments and businesses to raise millions of dollars to prevent plastic pollution, empower women, fight infectious diseases, and provide a quality education to future leaders.