Thousands of fetal remains were found on property in Illinois owned by a recently deceased doctor who performed abortions, authorities said Friday.
An attorney representing Dr. Ulrich Klopfer notified the Will County Coroner's Office in Illinois on Thursday that the doctor's family discovered the remains while going through his property after his death Sept. 3, the local sheriff's office said in a statement.
"Personnel were directed to an area of the property where 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains were located," the Will County Sheriff's Office said.
Klopfer performed abortions in Indiana and had clinics in South Bend, Fort Wayne and Gary, according to NBC News affiliate WNDU of South Bend, Indiana.
The state suspended Klopfer's license in 2015. WNDU reported that he was accused of twice performing abortions on 13-year-old girls without properly submitting records to the state's department of health.
The doctor is thought to have performed 2,405 abortions between January 2012 and November 2013, the station, citing the state attorney general's office, reported.
The Will County Sheriff's Office said there's no evidence that the procedures were performed at the property where the remains were found.
The remains were removed, and authorities continue to investigate the matter.