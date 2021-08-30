Thousands forced to flee Lake Tahoe as California's Caldor Fire rages

As a wildfire pushed closer Monday, California's resort city of South Lake Tahoe was ordered to evacuate, officials said.
Mandatory evacuation orders included all of South Lake Tahoe, a city of about 22,000 residents. Residents and visitors were told to evacuate east on Highway 50 toward Nevada as the Caldor Fire raged nearby, The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection announced on social media.
The Caldor Fire has proved so difficult to fight that fire managers pushed back the projected date for full containment from early this week to Sept. 8. But even that estimate seemed optimistic.
The California governor's office said Monday nearly 30,000 people have been evacuated from El Dorado County where the Caldor Fire is burning. It was unclear if that figure included South Lake Tahoe numbers.
NBC Los Angeles reported vehicles loaded with bikes and camping gear and hauling boats snaked through thick, brown air that smelled of fire. Police and other emergency vehicles sped by.
“This is a systematic evacuation, one neighborhood at a time,” South Lake Tahoe police Lt. Travis Cabral said on social media. “I am asking you as our community to please remain calm."
Monday’s evacuation orders come a day after communities several miles south of the lake were abruptly ordered to evacuate, per NBC Los Angeles.
On Sunday, flames moved through mountains just a few miles southwest of the Tahoe Basin, where thick smoke sent tourists packing at a time when vacations would typicalls be in full swing ahead of the Labor Day weekend.
The Caldor Fire, which broke out August 14 was 19 percent contained Sunday after burning nearly 245 square miles — an area larger than Chicago. More than 600 structures have been destroyed, and at least 18,000 more were under threat.
The terrain in the area is making the fire difficult to contain, officials said.
Some areas of the Northern California terrain are so rugged that crews had to carry fire hoses by hand from Highway 50 as they sought to douse spot fires caused by erratic winds.