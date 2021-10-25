Three abandoned children and the skeletal remains of a fourth person, also possibly a child, were found Sunday in Texas, authorities said.

The children, ages 15, 10 and 7, were discovered at an apartment complex west of downtown Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a Facebook post.

Gonzalez said the remains may also belong to a child.

Deputies found the children Sunday afternoon during a welfare check at an apartment, NBC affiliate KPRC reported. They may have been there for an extended period of time, and the remains could belong to a sibling, the station reported.

Additional details about the children weren’t immediately available, but Gonzalez called the situation “heartbreaking.”