Three arrested after Black Lives Matter mural near Trump Tower defaced for 2nd time this week

Three people were arrested and a fourth was issued a summons after a Black Lives Matter mural on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower was vandalized with blue paint Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident, which happened about 4:00 p.m., marks the second in a week that someone threw paint on the mural, which the city painted July 9.

Two females and a male who police say were involved with the paint were arrested on charges of criminal mischief, the NYPD said. The other female, who police say was laying fliers on the ground, was given a summons for disorderly conduct, police said.

NBC New York reported that it appeared to be a coordinated effort.

On Monday, a man dumped red paint on part of the mural before running away. The NYPD has released photos of that man and say he is wanted for criminal mischief.

The Black Lives Matter mural was installed after protests and calls for racial justice and police reform that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

President Donald Trump, a former New York City resident, has criticized the mural.

Trump called it a "symbol of hate" after plans were announced. The president tweeted at the time that it would be "denigrating" to what he called a luxury avenue.

After Monday's vandalism, the mural was quickly repainted.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat who helped paint some of it, was defiant after that incident, tweeting "nice try" and nothing that it had already been fixed.

Black Lives Matter movement "is more than words, and it can’t be undone," he said.

Trump in October changed his permanent residence from New York City to Florida.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, remarked at the time: "Good riddance. It's not like Mr. Trump paid taxes here anyway." The governor added, "He's all yours, Florida."

Trump tweeted about the change in residence at the time that "I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will." But the president said "I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state."