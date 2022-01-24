IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Three Baltimore firefighters hospitalized, one trapped after partial building collapse

As they were trying to get the blaze at a vacant, three-story rowhouse under control, the building partially collapsed early Monday morning, the city's fire chief said.
Three Baltimore firefighters were hospitalized and one was trapped Monday after a burning building partially collapsed around them, officials said.

The Baltimore City Fire Department said crews responded to the 2-alarm blaze in a vacant rowhouse in the Mount Clare neighborhood at about 6 a.m.

As they were trying to get the fire at the three-story rowhouse under control, the building partially collapsed early Monday morning, Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford tweeted.

One firefighter "was immediately pulled out & the other 3 remained trapped," according to the chief.

"Immediately & as quickly as possible, we removed piles of debris in order to locate the trapped members," Ford tweeted. "Within an hour of the fire, we were able to remove 2 of the FFs & transported them to Shock Trauma."

There were "(l)ots of hugs and tears" when one of the firefighters was rescued, according to a tweet from NBC affiliate WBAL of Baltimore. 

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said his office was "closely monitoring the situation."

In a tweet, the governor added: "The State Fire Marshal is assisting the Baltimore City Fire Department. Please take a moment to pray for these firefighters and their families."

A spokesperson for the Baltimore City Fire Department had no details on efforts to rescue the fourth firefighter and referred NBC News to the department's social media accounts.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

