Three Baltimore firefighters hospitalized, one trapped after partial building collapse

Three Baltimore firefighters were hospitalized and one was trapped Monday after a burning building partially collapsed around them, officials said.

The Baltimore City Fire Department said crews responded to the 2-alarm blaze in a vacant rowhouse in the Mount Clare neighborhood at about 6 a.m.

As they were trying to get the fire at the three-story rowhouse under control, the building partially collapsed early Monday morning, Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford tweeted.

One firefighter "was immediately pulled out & the other 3 remained trapped," according to the chief.

"Immediately & as quickly as possible, we removed piles of debris in order to locate the trapped members," Ford tweeted. "Within an hour of the fire, we were able to remove 2 of the FFs & transported them to Shock Trauma."

There were "(l)ots of hugs and tears" when one of the firefighters was rescued, according to a tweet from NBC affiliate WBAL of Baltimore.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said his office was "closely monitoring the situation."

In a tweet, the governor added: "The State Fire Marshal is assisting the Baltimore City Fire Department. Please take a moment to pray for these firefighters and their families."

A spokesperson for the Baltimore City Fire Department had no details on efforts to rescue the fourth firefighter and referred NBC News to the department's social media accounts.

