Police said an 18-year-old man died a hero while trying to rescue four passengers in a car that plunged off the banks of a Delaware canal on Sunday morning.
He got one of the passengers safely to shore, but three others were still missing.
The man was driving the car when it fell into the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal in Middletown, about 20 miles southwest of Wilmington, at around 9:41 a.m., said Master Cpl. Michael Austin, a spokesman for the Delaware State Police.
The man, who hadn't been identified, was able to help a 16-year-old girl swim to shore — then he dived back in the water to try to save three boys who were also in the car.
He never made it back, authorities said.
"He was a hero and tried to do everything he could to help the remaining passengers in that vehicle," Austin said.
Dive teams found the car at around 3 p.m., said Austin, who added it was still underwater and that no survivors had been found. While the three boys — ages 16, 12 and 6 — were officially listed as missing, "soon the operation evolved to a recovery mission," he said.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to a family whose lives were changed forever today, unfortunately," he said.