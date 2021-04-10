Three children found fatally stabbed in Los Angeles

Three young children were found fatally stabbed inside a Los Angeles apartment on Saturday morning and police want to question a woman accused in a carjacking 100 miles away, authorities said.

The grim discovery was made by the victims' grandmother around 9:30 a.m. PDT, LAPD Sgt. David Bambrick told NBC Los Angeles.

All of the victims are under the age of 5, according to police, who are looking to question 30-year-old Liliana Carrillo.

Minutes after naming Carrillo as a "person of interest," the LAPD said she "committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area and might be driving in a stolen Silver Toyota pickup."

The car has a license plate of J258T0.

The L.A. crime scene is an apartment in the San Fernando Valley community of Reseda, in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard, which is about 100 miles south of Bakersfield, officials said.

