By Dennis Romero

The bodies of three young children, including an infant, were found at an apartment in Texas City, Texas, Thursday night, police said.

The victims included a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old, according to a statement from police in Texas City, which is on the Gulf Coast about 38 miles from Houston. A woman at the apartment suffered a gunshot wound to her head and survived, police said.

A person of interest was taken into custody late Thursday in nearby Houston, NBC News affiliate KPRC reported.

The victims were found after officers were called to the residence at the Pointe Ann Apartments complex to conduct a welfare check about 6:15 p.m., police said.

Police in Texas City, Texas, were looking for Juniad Hashim Mehmood, 27, as a person of interest in the deaths of three children Thursday. Texas City Police Department

The police statement did not say how the children were killed.

The woman was treated at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, police said.

Police initially said they were looking for Juniad Hashim Mehmood, 27, as a person of interest in the case, but it was unclear if that was the person detained Thursday night.

Authorities had advised people not to approach him.