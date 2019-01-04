Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Dennis Romero and Minyvonne Burke

The father of one of the three young children found dead in a Texas apartment Thursday night has been arrested, police said.

Junaid Hashim Mehmood was taken into custody just after 10:30 p.m. CT (11:30 p.m. ET) on Thursday on an unrelated warrant, according to a Facebook post by the Texas City Police Department.

He is being held without bond at the Texas City Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the department said in a Facebook post on Friday, saying additional charges are expected to be filed.

The bodies of the three children were found at an apartment around 6:15 p.m. CT (7:15 p.m. ET) when police were called to the Pointe Ann Apartments complex in Texas City, Texas to perform a welfare check.

The victims were identified Friday by police as Angela Pilot, 5, Prince Larry Brown, 1, and Ashanti Mehmood, 6 weeks. Brown was weeks away from his second birthday, according to the department's Facebook post. Authorities had initially said he was 2 years old.

Police said Mehmood, 27, is the father of the youngest child, Ashanti, and lived at the apartment with all three kids and their mother Kimaria Nelson, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Nelson, 24, was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and is in stable condition, police said Thursday night.

Authorities have not said how the children were killed and did not reveal a motive for the crime.