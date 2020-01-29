Three children removed over suspected abuse, then skeletal remains found

Firefighters in Phoenix, Arizona, responded to a fire in a house where three children had been recently removed by child-welfare workers — and found human skeletal remains in the attic, authorities said Wednesday.
When firefighters first arrived at the scene Tuesday, they were greeted at the door by a man who told them the flames were just in the fireplace and that they didn't need to come inside, officials said.
"Firefighters knew that was obviously not the case," Phoenix fire Capt. Rob McDade told NBC News. "We ignored his pleas and made entry."
Firefighters got the call about the fire at 2:07 p.m. If they had arrived at the scene five minutes later, the entire house would have been engulfed and not been saved, according to McDade.
After putting out flames, a department arson dog sniffed gasoline on the walls and floor, officials said. Firefighters checked for hot spots in the attic and found skeletal remains, McDade said.
The 911 call about the fire came about an hour after after social workers from the Arizona Department of Child Safety removed two children, 9 and 4 years old, from the home, police said.
The prior week, on Jan. 20, Phoenix police had visited the house to find an 11-year-old home alone, and that youngster was removed by child welfare workers who suspected child abuse, authorities said.
It's not clear how many children lived in the house.
A man and woman, who were not immediately identified, were arrested and are expected to be charged with child abuse, authorities said.
“As you can imagine, this is a very complex investigation. What’s important to know is that the three children are safe," Phoenix police Sgt. Maggie Cox told reporters at the scene on Wednesday.
“You can only imagine the amount, the layers of investigation that are going on. There are so many interviews that are being done, evidence that’s being processed,” Cox said.