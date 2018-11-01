Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

Three children and two adults were hit by a car while waiting at a bus stop in Tampa, Florida, Thursday morning, police said.

The accident, which left one of the kids in critical condition, happened just after 8 a.m. ET at the corner East Bougainvillea and Marvy avenues.

Authorities said the kids and adults were standing on the south side of Bougainvillea when a vehicle heading eastbound hit the group. Witnesses told police the driver, who is currently in custody, was speeding before the crash.

Photos from the scene showed clothing, shoes, and backpacks strewn about the sidewalk.

The children, whose ages were not immediately known, and the adults were all taken to a local hospital.

The accident comes days after twin 6-year-old brothers and their 9-year-old sister were killed in Indiana when a woman driving a pickup truck hit them as they were crossing the street to board a school bus. An 11-year-old boy was also injured in that crash and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.