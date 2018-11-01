Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Minyvonne Burke

Three children and two adults were hit by a car while waiting at a bus stop in Tampa, Florida, Thursday morning, police said.

The accident, which left one of the kids in critical condition, happened just after 8 a.m. ET at the corner East Bougainvillea and Marvy avenues.

Three kids and two adults were hit by a vehicle at a school bus stop in Tampa on Thursday morning. WFLA

Authorities said the kids and adults were standing on the south side of Bougainvillea when a vehicle heading eastbound hit the group. Witnesses told police the driver, who is currently in custody, was speeding before the crash.

Photos from the scene showed clothing, shoes, and backpacks strewn about the sidewalk.

The children, whose ages were not immediately known, and the adults were all taken to a local hospital.

A second accident was reported two blocks away at E. Bougainvillea and Nebraska avenues when a Tampa Fire Rescue truck collided with a car and then hit a power pole. Authorities said the rescue truck was responding to the first accident.

The driver of the car and the two first responders were taken to the hospital as a precaution, officials said.

The accident comes days after twin 6-year-old brothers and their 9-year-old sister were killed in Indiana when a woman driving a pickup truck hit them as they were crossing the street to board a school bus. An 11-year-old boy was also injured in that crash and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.