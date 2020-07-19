Three dead, 24 injured after glacier sightseeing bus rolls over in Canada

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Three people died and 24 were injured after their sightseeing bus rolled over in Canada’s Jasper National Park, authorities and tour officials said Sunday.

The all-terrain "Ice Explorer" was on its way to Athabasca Glacier, the most visited glacier in North America, in the remote Columbia Icefield of Alberta, when the accident occurred Saturday afternoon, said the company that operates the bus, Pursuit, in a statement.

Three adults were confirmed dead, Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokesman Cpl. Leigh Drinkwater said. The wounded were taken to hospitals in Calgary, Edmonton, Grand Prairie and Hinton, Alberta Health Services tweeted. Fourteen people were in critical condition, the department said.

“To those who lost a loved one in yesterday’s bus crash at the Columbia Icefields, know that we are here for you and are keeping you in our thoughts,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted. “We also wish a full recovery to those who were injured. And to the first responders, thank you for your quick action and hard work.”

Drinkwater said investigators were working to determine why the bus rolled over.

A person who was on another sightseeing tour around the time of the accident said the bus was struck by a rockslide at Athabasca Glacier.

The buses typically hold 56 people, though tour sizes have been reduced because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Pursuit's website.