Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake

Three people are dead after they fell through the ice on a lake in central Arizona.

The three were walking on Woods Canyon Lake, about 30 miles from the central Arizona city of Payson, when they fell through.

The victims have been identified as Narayana Muddana, 49, Gokul Mediseti, 47, and Haritha Muddana, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said. Haritha Muddana's age was unclear.

They lived in Chandler, Arizona, and were originally from India, officials said.

Emergency crews found Haritha Muddana's body Monday night and continued to search for the other victims, officials said.

Three people are dead after they fell through a frozen Arizona lake. KPNX

"Responding deputies and fire units were able to pull the female from the water and administer life-saving measures but were unsuccessful," the sheriff’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

Deputies then acquired a boat from a rental service at the lake and conducted an expanded search, the sheriff’s office said.

The three were found and identified Tuesday.

The incident is under investigation.