Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Linda Givetash

Police were searching for a gunman early Saturday after three people died in a shooting at a bowling alley near Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported just before midnight local time (3 a.m. ET), Torrance police said in a statement. The city is part of the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Officers and fire officials arrived at Gable House Bowl to find multiple people wounded.

Two men were taken to hospital for treatment while two other men sought medical attention on their own. None of the injured were employees of the venue.

The three men killed were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Police have launched a homicide investigation, but no word on possible suspects or motive have been released.