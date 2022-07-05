3 fans wounded at Oakland A's game by 'celebratory gunfire' on Fourth of July, team says

Three fans were wounded at an Oakland A's game due to "celebratory" Fourth of July gunfire, the American League club said Tuesday.

After a post-game fireworks show on Monday, Oakland police responded to RingCentral Coliseum and "located three fans struck by bullet fragments from what appears to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city," according to a team statement.

A fourth person was also hurt but went to the hospital on his or her own. All four baseball fans will survive their wounds, the A's said.

The A's are offering a $20,000 reward "for information leading to an arrest(s)," the statement added.

Oakland defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Monday before a season-high crowd of 24,403.

The shooting comes as the team, last in the league when it comes to attendance, seeks to build a new waterfront stadium. The team has been openly looking at Las Vegas for a potential new home if a new Oakland stadium cannot be built.

The injuries at the A's game happened amid a rash of July Fourth gun violence across the country, including the mass shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, that left seven dead.