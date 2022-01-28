Three of five teenage escapees back in custody in Washington state

Three of the five incarcerated teenagers who escaped from a Washington state facility have been recaptured, officials said Thursday evening.

The teens escaped from the Echo Glen Children’s Center east of Seattle on Wednesday morning after they assaulted staff members and gained access to a vehicle, a spokesman for the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

One of the teens, a 15-year-old convicted of murder in a 2020 homicide, was taken into custody without incident in Kent, a city south of Seattle, around 1:30 a.m., sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer said.

The two others were apprehended later Thursday, one in Kent and one in Kirkland, a suburb east of Seattle, he said.

Authorities were still searching Thursday night for two of the teens and the Ford Fusion that was taken.

Meyer said the staff members who were assaulted during the escape had minor injuries.

The Echo Glen Children’s Center, which is near Snoqualmie, is a medium/maximum security rehabilitation facility run by the state Department of Children, Youth & Families.