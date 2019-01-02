Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Kalhan Rosenblatt

Three decomposing bodies and three dead dogs were found during a welfare check inside a Florida mobile home on New Year's Day in what is being treated as a triple homicide, according to police.

Detectives entered a Meadows Mobile Home Park home in Tarpon Springs, Florida, on Tuesday and discovered the three unidentified bodies in a state of "advanced decomposition," according to Tarpon Springs Police Department Maj. Jeffrey Young.

Evidence inside the home suggested the dead were victims of a homicide, Young said.

Officials said that the victims likely knew whoever committed the murder, adding that police believe there is no threat to the public. Police have not publicly identified a person or persons of interest.

Young said the three dogs found inside the home were small breed. It was not immediately clear what caused the dogs' deaths.

The bodies were discovered after a son of one of the victims, who lives out of state, called police to request a welfare check, Young said. Police said they have not confirmed the identities of those found inside the home and that autopsies will be performed on the bodies.

The medical examiner will work to determine how long the bodies have been decomposing and how they died, according to Young.