By David K. Li

Three children were killed and one seriously hurt in Rochester, Indiana, on Tuesday when they were struck by a pickup truck as they were getting on their school bus, authorities said.

The fatal crash happened near 4600 N. State Road 25 in the city about 60 miles west of Fort Wayne, state police said.

"Preliminary info is three children were struck & killed at a school bus stop," state police tweeted at 8:51 a.m. ET.

The killed and injured students were boarding their Tippacanoe Valley School Corporation bus when the fatal crash unfolded, according to state police Sgt. Tony Slocum. The one injured child was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne.

The bus had activated its stop sign, an indication for vehicles not to pass as children get on or off, when the children were struck.

“They were standing on the west side of the road getting onto the bus, which did have a stop arm activated as required by law and unfortunately, for whatever reason, the person failed to stop and caused three fatalities and at least one injury at this time," Slocum told NBC Chicago.

The driver of the pickup truck was being interviewed by police, according to WMAQ.

"Our school corporation has suffered a tragedy this morning. We have learned of three student fatalities and one student seriously injured and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital as they were hit by a vehicle while boarding their bus," according to a statement from Tippacanoe Valley School Corporation. "We have deployed all school counselors to meet the emotional needs of our staff, students and parents."