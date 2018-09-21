Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

At least three infants and two adults were stabbed at a New York City day care center Friday morning, police said.

A 52-year-old woman, who police said works at the Flushing, Queens day care center, was in custody at a nearby hospital. Authorities found her in the basement of the building with a self-inflicted wound to her wrist after the attack, which happened around 4 a.m.

Of the infants stabbed, two were girls and one was a boy, according to the New York Police Department. Their ages were not immediately known. One of the girls was in serious condition.

A female day care worker was also stabbed, as well as a man. The man, who was stabbed in the leg, is believed to be the father of one of the children at the center, but it wasn't clear if any of the wounded infants belonged to him. Both adults were in stable condition Friday morning, police said.

A motive has not yet been determined.