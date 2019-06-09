Breaking News Emails

By Tim Stelloh

Three children are dead after a pickup truck crashed into the rear-end of an Amish horse-drawn carriage in Michigan, ejecting all five of the buggy’s passengers, authorities said.

Two of the children, ages 6 and 2, were pronounced dead on Friday at the scene of the accident in southern Michigan, Michigan State Police said in a statement given to NBC News.

A damaged truck sits on the side of the road after it crashed into a horse-drawn carriage in California Township, Michigan, on June 7, 2019.Don Reid / The Daily Reporter via AP

The Associated Press reported Sunday that a 4-year-old later died at a hospital.

A 3-year-old and an adult woman also suffered injuries, authorities said Friday, though it wasn’t clear if their conditions improved over the weekend.

The driver, who police have not identified, was taken into custody, though it wasn’t clear on what charges.

Additional details about the accident were not immediately available.

The crash occurred in Algansee Township, a farming community near the Ohio and Indiana state lines.

