An Amtrak train carrying more than 100 people derailed in Montana on Saturday, killing three people and injuring others, officials said.

The number of injured was not immediately known, said the Liberty County Sheriff's Office in Chester, Montana, but Chester Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Dave Ghekiere said he believed at least 15 people were hospitalized.

The Empire Builder train with at least five cars derailed near Joplin, Montana, about 4 p.m., Amtrak said in a statement. About 147 passengers and 13 crew members were onboard, it said.

"Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers," Amtrak said.

Images from the scene showed one or two double-decker cars on their sides. The cause was under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, tweeted, "My thoughts are with all the passengers, crew, and first responders on the scene."