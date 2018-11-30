Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Alex Johnson

Three people were killed and eight others were injured, three of them seriously, on Thursday when a truck crashed on a California interstate near the Mexican border, authorities said.

Reports that the truck was fleeing at high speed from U.S. Border Patrol agents couldn't immediately be confirmed.

The truck crashed and overturned at about 4:30 p.m. PT on Interstate 8 in the town of Boulevard, about 50 miles east of San Diego and about 5 miles north of the Mexican border, said the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

The California Highway Patrol said in an incident report that the vehicle, sometimes topping 100 mph, weaved over the center median to pass cars in its way.

Three people suffered major injuries, and five others sustained minor injuries, Cal Fire said. Patients had to be driven long distances to hospitals because fog, wind and rain prevented medical helicopters from flying, it said.

No other information was immediately available.