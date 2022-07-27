Three men dead in two separate incidents at Montana's Glacier National Park

Three men have died in recent days in two separate incidents at Glacier National Park in Montana, park officials said.

On Monday, a 79-year-old man from Florida fell to his death while trying to climb a steep off-trail slope with friends, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

The friends climbed down to his location, yelled for help and called 911. Park staff and an air rescue crew brought the man to a medical ranger station where he was declared dead.

Two other men, both 67, were also killed in a climbing accident at Glacier National Park.

Brian McKenzie Kennedy and Jack Dewayne Beard, both from Montana, planned to climb Dusty Star Mountain on July 22. They were reported missing two days later, on Sunday, according to the National Park Service. Their vehicle was found the same day.

The bodies of the two men were found the next day by aerial searchers.

"According to park staff who knew the men personally, Kennedy and Beard were considered expert climbers and have been sumitting mountain peaks in Glacier National Park for decades," the National Park Service statement said. "As long-time members, both men contributed greatly to the Glacier Mountaineering Society and were well-known in the Flathead Valley community."