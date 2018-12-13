Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Phil Helsel

Three people missing in an inactive coal mine in West Virginia were found alive Wednesday after being reported missing four days ago, authorities said.

The three had been trapped in the Rock House Powellton mine in Clear Creek.

"Efforts are underway now to bring the individuals to the surface, where they will be transported for medical treatment," said Samantha Smith, a spokeswoman for the West Virginia Department of Commerce.

The discovery was made on the fourth day of the search. One of four people who initially went into the mine and managed to get out late Monday told authorities the rest were alive and provided information on their location, state officials said.

Family and friends await word of the search teams efforts in finding Cody Beverly, Kayla Williams and Erica Treadway at the Salamy Memorial Center in Whitesville, West Virginia on Dec. 12, 2018. Craig Hudson / The Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP

All four were reported missing late Saturday, and a mine rescue team from the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training was activated early Sunday. The three missing people were identified as Kayla Williams, Erica Treadway and Cody Beverly.

The person who emerged from the mine Monday was identified as Eddie Williams, officials said.

Rescue teams pumped out water and used fans to pump air into the mine.

Rescuers had explored over two miles of mine in their search for the three, said Eugene White, director of the miners' health and safety office.

The mine has been inactive for about two years, according to a source familiar with the mine. A sheriff’s spokesman said it's illegal to enter an abandoned mine.

Some family members said they believe the four went into the mine to steal copper wire. Treadway has three children, her family said.