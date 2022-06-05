Three people dead, 14 shot near nightclub in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Three people were killed after gunfire broke out early Sunday morning near a nightspot in Chattanooga, Tennessee, authorities said.

Two of the victims died from gunshot wounds while a third died from injuries sustained after being hit by a car while trying to flee the scene, Police Chief Celeste Murphy said in a news conference.

The two people who died from gunshot wounds were among 14 who had been shot, said police spokesman Jeremy Eames, adding that it was unclear whether the third victim had also been shot.

Two other people were also struck by cars as they tried to flee, but they survived, making for a total of 17 victims, Murphy said. Of the victims, 16 were adults and one was a juvenile.

“Several victims remain in critical condition,” she said.

Eames could not immediately confirm where the shooting took place, but the first 911 call came from Mary’s Bar and Grill in downtown Chattanooga at 2:37 a.m. Another was made a minute later from one block west, records show.

Murphy said investigators believe multiple shooters were involved but no one has been arrested.