Virginia authorities were searching Friday for whoever was responsible for a triple-homicide that claimed the lives of woman who recently moved there from Utah, her boyfriend, and her teenage son.
Rachel Ozuna, Michael Coleman, and 14-year-old Kyrrus Ozuna were all found stabbed to death in a house in a rural area southeast of Fredricksburg, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Deputies responding to a report of a dead body found the couple’s two children, one an infant, the other a toddler, unharmed.
“This case has been officially ruled a homicide and the manners of death appear to be from a sharp instrument," the department reported.
Ozuna, 34, grew up in Mapleton, Utah and lived in the nearby town of Spanish Fork before moving to Virginia, the Salt Lake Tribune reported Friday. Coleman was 39.
Rachel Ozuna’s father told the NBC affiliate in Washington that his daughter’s ex, who was Kyrrus’ father, found the bodies around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
"He was completely broke down and in tears trying to talk to the officers and me," Ozuna's father, who was not identified by name in the account, said.
Meanwhile, friends and relatives of the victims set up a GoFundMe page to help get them “home to Utah” for burial.
"Our families and community are completely devastated," it said. "No reason imaginable is reason enough for these 3 to meet their end the way they did."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.