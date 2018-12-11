Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li

A sheriff's deputy and two other officers were shot and wounded in Houston as they served a felony warrant, officials said.

The deputy was from the Harris County Sheriff's Office, and the two officers were from the Texas Attorney General's Office, the sheriff's department said,

"All three injured officers are awake and alert. Expected to survive their injuries. Thank you all for your prayers," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

The target of the warrant "remains at large and may be barricaded inside a home," deputies said.

This is a developing story, check for updates.