Three rescued from deserted island in Bahamas after surviving on coconuts for 33 days

The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued three people who got stranded on a deserted island in the Bahamas and survived on coconuts for 33 days.

A helicopter crew initially spotted the trio waving a large makeshift flag on Monday during a routine air patrol around Anguilla Cay, a chain of islands between the Florida Keys and Cuba, the Coast Guard said.

In a video shared on Twitter, Miami crew members with the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast can be seen dropping food, water and a radio to the two men and woman.

#BreakingNews @USCG is assisting 3 people who have reportedly been stranded on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas for 33 days. An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew has dropped a radio, food and water. More to follow.#D7 #Ready #Relevant #Responsive #searchandrescue #USCG pic.twitter.com/D263ptTarz — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 9, 2021

Weather, however, delayed the rescue until Tuesday, according to officials.

The three were taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West, Florida, the Coast Guard said. No serious injuries were reported.

The castaways, who are from Cuba, told the rescue crew they swam to the deserted island after their boat capsized in rough waters, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Murray told the newspaper that their survival was nothing short of a miracle.

“I cannot recall a time that we saved people who were stranded for over a month on an island,” he said. “That is a new one for me.”