Three shot, 1 dead at Mulholland Drive mansion party in Los Angeles

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Gunfire erupted at a party on Los Angeles' famed Mulholland Drive, leaving one person dead and two more wounded, police said Tuesday.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. at a mansion in the city's Beverly Crest neighborhood, authorities said.

Another person suffered an injured wrist while fleeing the scene, officials said.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

There were no immediate arrests.

Police had received calls about a large party near the shooting scene at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez said.

A NBC Los Angeles helicopter captured video of partygoers and a long line of cars going up the home's driveway, in addition to a party bus dropping guests at the event.

While officers helped with traffic and parking control, they did not enforce the county's health order banning large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, police officials told NBC Los Angeles.

California's current stay-at-home order prohibits social gatherings.

This party was about eight miles northeast of a popular Hollywood bar, where a large indoor celebration was caught on camera over the weekend.

Owners of the Sassafras Saloon said they would no longer rent space to private parties after guests at a Friday night event appeared to disregard social distancing standards.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.