Three people were shot on Saturday during a baby shower in Pennsylvania after a fight about gifts, police said.

Police in Lower Burrell, a small city 30 minutes northeast of Pittsburgh, responded to a call reporting an active shooting at the Kinloch Fire Department just after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities discovered it was “not an active shooter situation but rather an isolated family incident during a baby shower,” according to a statement city police made on Facebook.

The suspect was taken into custody after shooting a 23 year-old man, a 19 year-old woman, and a 16 year-old boy. All three were taken to a local hospital for their gunshot wounds and their conditions remain unknown.

Police believe a family argument broke at the baby shower over presents, turning physical before the suspect took out a semi-automatic handgun and began shooting.

The name of the suspect, who is expected to be arraigned soon, has not been released. As of Saturday evening he was in a city jail.