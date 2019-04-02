Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 2, 2019, 4:24 AM GMT By Tim Stelloh

Three siblings and a family friend on their way to a dance competition were killed in a car crash in Texas, officials said Sunday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Michael Williams and his sisters, 17-year-old Tiffany Williams and a 12-year-old who wasn't named, and friend Peyton Mackenzie Irwin, 19, died in the crash Friday in Central Texas, according to NBC affiliate KXAN.

The siblings' mother, who was driving, was in a coma at a hospital in Austin, KXAN reported. They were traveling to San Antonio to watch a sibling compete in a national dance contest when the crash occurred in Central Texas.

The siblings were in sixth, eighth, and 11th grades, the Huntsville Independent School District said in a statement. Irwin graduated from a Huntsville high school last year.

“The death of any young person, much less four, is a loss that, in one or another, affects us all,” the district said.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the four were killed when a Ford pickup “failed to control its speed” and barreled into the family’s Toyota Corolla, according to KXAN.

It wasn’t clear if the truck driver had been arrested.