Three teens dead in Houston-area home in apparent double murder-suicide, sheriff says

Three teenagers were found dead in a Houston-area home Tuesday in what the Harris County sheriff said appeared to be a double murder-suicide.

Two girls and a boy were found dead inside a home near Crosby, northeast of Houston, by a family member looking for one of the teenagers, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The teenagers had signs of trauma, and a firearm thought to be connected was found inside the home, he said.

“We’re proceeding as if it’s most likely, at first glance, to be a double murder and suicide,” Gonzalez said.

The identities of the three teenagers have not been released, and the relationship between them was not immediately clear, Gonzalez said.

The investigation was in its early stages and the motive was not known, Gonzalez said. The homeowner was away on travel, he said

Gonzalez said there is no threat to the public. He called the situation tragic.

“Our condolences go out to all the family members,” he said.