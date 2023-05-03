IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Three-time Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at age 32

The Mississippi native is best known for anchoring America’s 4x100 relay to gold, leading a legendary squad of Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner, in Brazil.
Tori Bowie after winning the gold medal in the women's 100m final during the World Athletics Championships in London on Aug. 7, 2017.
Tori Bowie after winning the gold medal in the women's 100m at the World Athletics Championships in London on Aug. 7, 2017.Alastair Grant / AP file
By David K. Li

Three-time Olympic medalist Tori Bowie, a Mississippi native who sprinted to gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died, officials said Wednesday.

She was 32.

Bowie’s death was announced by her management company and USA Track and Field. No cause of death was shared.

“We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister," Icon Management Inc. said in a statement. "Tori was a champion … a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family, friends and everyone that loved her.” 

She's best known for anchoring America's 4x100 relay to gold, leading a legendary squad of Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner, in Brazil.

The native of Sand Hill, Mississippi, Bowie also won the 100m silver and 200m bronze in those 2016 games.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

David K. Li

David K. Li is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.