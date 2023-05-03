Three-time Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at age 32

Three-time Olympic medalist Tori Bowie, a Mississippi native who sprinted to gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died, officials said Wednesday.

She was 32.

Bowie’s death was announced by her management company and USA Track and Field. No cause of death was shared.

“We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister," Icon Management Inc. said in a statement. "Tori was a champion … a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family, friends and everyone that loved her.”

She's best known for anchoring America's 4x100 relay to gold, leading a legendary squad of Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner, in Brazil.

The native of Sand Hill, Mississippi, Bowie also won the 100m silver and 200m bronze in those 2016 games.

