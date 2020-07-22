'Thrill killing' suspect in Las Vegas filmed fatal shooting of homeless man, police say

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A Las Vegas man videotaped himself fatally shooting a homeless person and critically wounding a man walking his dog in separate "thrill killing" attacks, police said.

Suspect Noah Green, 21, was in custody on Wednesday after being booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, Clark County jail records show. His arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday morning.

He is suspected of killing Brent Michael Lloyd, 48 on a sidewalk about 3.5 miles west of the Strip, just before dawn on July 13, police said.

Surveillance video in the neighborhood captured the sleeping homeless man's murder, which helped lead detectives to the suspect, who lived in a nearby apartment complex, Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said.

After investigators targeted Green for Lloyd's slaying, they also linked him to a July 15 shooting in a park just a few blocks away. In that attack, a man was walking his dog when he was shot in the chest with no warning, authorities said.

The dog owner was critically wounded and has not been identified.

"My opinion is that it appears to be a thrill killing," Spencer told reporters on Monday. "This person is a homeless person who is sleeping. There's no incident contact prior to. And same thing with the man who's out walking his dog after work."

Police found video of both shootings on Green's phone, according to Spencer.

"The fact he recorded it ... he's definitely keeping it for his own use, to personally view it in the future," Spencer said.

Police began staking out Green's apartment on Thursday night before they arrested him after a brief foot chase late Friday night, authorities said.

Green's Glock 9 mm handgun, the same kind of weapon used to kill Lloyd, and his cellphone were taken into evidence, police said.

"What we learned is that Mr. Green, the phone in his possession showed both the homeless person being murdered unprovoked and it also showed the unprovoked shooting of the man walking his dog," Spencer said. "The videos are absolutely disturbing."