A Georgia woman was sentenced Tuesday to die by lethal injection after a jury convicted her for starving her 10-year-old stepdaughter.
Tiffany Moss, 36, is set to be put to death between June 7 and 14, but that date is unlikely because of automatic case review and appeals, according to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office. Moss was found guilty of murder, cruelty to children and concealing a murder on Monday.
Authorities found the body of Emani Moss burned in a galvanized steel trash can in late 2013, according to the district attorney's office. An autopsy found that Emani, who weighed only 32 pounds, was starved to death.
The girl's father Eman Moss initially told police that his daughter died after consuming chemicals and attempted to "cremate" her body. He pleaded guilty in 2015 to his role in the death and is serving a life sentence.
Eman Moss told police that he came home one night and found Emani not breathing and performed CPR on her, but did not call for medical assistance. He said Tiffany then advised him to burn his daughter's body, according to the district attorney's office.
Uncomfortable with the plan, the girl's father eventually called the police.
Tiffany Moss remained calm and emotionless in court as the verdict was read. She represented herself during her trial but never offered any defense nor cross-examined any witnesses.
The standby attorneys assigned to Moss indicated that they would appeal the death penalty decision, 11Alive reported Tuesday.
If appeals fails and the sentence stands, Moss would be the third woman in Georgia to be executed, according to 11Alive.