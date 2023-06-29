Tiffany's flagship store in Manhattan is on fire, authorities say

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The flagship Tiffany store in Manhattan caught fire Thursday morning, according to the New York City Fire Department.

The fire department said they received a report of a transformer fire at 9:38 a.m. The fire is reportedly active, the fire department said, and there were no injuries immediately reported.

Con Edison, a New York utility company, was requested to the scene, fire officials said.

The iconic store, made famous in the 1961 Audrey Hepburn film "Breakfast at Tiffany's" stands next to Trump Tower.

Representatives for Tiffany & Co. were not immediately reached Thursday for comment.

Live footage from the store shortly before 11:30 a.m. showed firefighters shooting a hose at the building. Smoke damage could be seen on the store's facade.

The iconic jewelry store on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue re-opened in April after renovations that took nearly three years.

The luxury store touted the restorations as the first “holistic renovation” of the store since it opened in 1940.

In a statement from April, Anthony Ledru, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tiffany & Co., said: “The reopening of the iconic Fifth Avenue Landmark is a major milestone for our House. Symbolic of a new era for Tiffany & Co., the Landmark is much more than a jewelry store— it is a cultural hub with an exquisite showcase of architecture and superior hospitality, as well as cutting-edge art and design. It sets a new bar for luxury retail on a global scale.”

To celebrate the store's re-opening, the company announced it would "debut a range of exclusive designs and one-of-a-kind creations." The debuts included diamond watches, and a new design for "the legendary 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond," the company said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.