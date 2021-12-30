Tiger shot after biting worker’s arm at Florida zoo, authorities say

A cleaning worker was seriously injured by a tiger at a Florida zoo Wednesday after the man apparently put his arm into the animal's enclosure, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the Naples Zoo, which was closed at the time, around 6:30 p.m. and found the animal with the worker’s arm in its mouth, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The first deputy on scene kicked the enclosure and tried to get the tiger to release the man’s arm from its mouth but the deputy was forced to shoot the animal,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The worker, a man in his 20s, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The condition of the 4-year-old male Malayan tiger was unclear. After being shot, it retreated into its enclosure and was sedated by a veterinarian, the sheriff's office said. The tiger will be examined when safe.

The man worked for a third-party cleaning service hired to clean restrooms and the gift shop and was not supposed to be in that area, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff's office said it appeared the man was trying to pet or feed the tiger, but noted the information was preliminary.

It appears the man "traversed an initial fence barrier and put his arm through the fencing of the tiger enclosure," before the tiger grabbed it, the sheriff's office said.

The Naples Zoo, asked for comment, released the same information as the sheriff’s office.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission is also investigating the incident, that agency said.

The zoo did not identify the tiger involved, and it was not immediately clear how many Malayan tigers it has.

In 2020, the zoo announced that a Malayan tiger came to the zoo from Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle.

The Malayan tiger is classified as critically endangered and there are only around 200 estimated to live in the wild, according to the World Wildlife Fund.