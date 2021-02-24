Tiger Woods' injuries make another comeback a long shot

Tiger Woods' chase for golf immortality has certainly been slowed — or even permanently derailed — by a terrifying car crash that he was fortunate to have survived.

At age 45 and less than three months removed from a fifth back surgery, the legendary golfer faces steep odds to return to the elite-caliber play that made him the world's best-known player.

Following a single-car crash on the Palos Verdes peninsula south of Los Angeles, surgeons were forced to insert a rod into Woods' tibia to stabilize fractures, while screws and pins were employed to stabilize foot and ankle injuries, the golfer's team said.

"Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists," Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, said in a statement.

"Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia. ... Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling."

Even the best-case read of that laundry list of procedures had veteran emergency room physician and NBC News medical correspondent Dr. John Torresworried about Woods' golfing future.

"So he's going to get the usual post recovery from a fracture, muscle atrophy, having to go back and learn how to walk again, to make sure he builds up that muscle. That's going to take a few months," Torres told the "TODAY" show on Wednesday.

"But if he had to get that ankle fused or if he had any big producers done to that ankle," that's "going to limit mobility, that's going to take longer to recover and he truly might never get that mobility back he had before which could definitely impact the way he plays."

Woods may need to work to regain the ability to do even basic functions.

With regard to Woods' fractures, Torres explained, "Comminuted basically means that bone was broken in multiple parts. It was not just a clean fracture."

"That's when you can start having complications," he continued, noting that this type of injury requires "a lot of surgery to get that bone back to where it's supposed to be and get that bone stable."

Woods has suffered more than his share of aches and pains over a long career that's had him in the public spotlight since childhood.

Just four months after his last major title, the 2019 Masters, Woods underwent knee surgery to repair ligaments.

In 2017, Woods was arrested after he was found asleep behind the wheel of his car. He had various painkillers and sleep medication in his system, as Woods said he was seeking relief from back pain.

And Woods famously fell to his knees in pain from back spasms during the 2013 Barclays tournament.

And of course Woods' best-known car crash came just after Thanksgiving 2009 outside of his home in Florida. The incident inadvertently revealed a bitter marital dispute with then-wife Elin Nordegren, as a host of women came forward to admit to having extra-marital affairs with the famed golfer.

Dr. Jordan Metzl, a sports medicine physician at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, said Wednesday it might be too early to count Woods out because his injuries, from a traumatic high-speed crash, are so uncommon for a pro golfer.

"It's not a sports injury, per se, that we typically see," Metzl told NBC News. "I think that's an important point because when someone strains their hamstring, tears their ACL or breaks their wrist sliding into second base, we can give a very accurate time table."

Metzl theorized that even some severe lower-leg injuries could be overcome as long as Woods' joints, tendons and nerves, employed in a golfer's twisting motion while striking the ball, survived major damage.

"It's unknown, but if there were an area that could potentially have the chance" to be overcome "with all the unforeseen hurdles and all the potential complications going forward, this" lower-leg trauma "could be potentially one of those areas," Metzl said.

Broadcaster Mike Tirico, who leads golf coverage for NBC Sports, said the scene of Woods' crash reminded him of horrific NASCAR wreckage "where you watch a serious crash and the driver is lucky to get out alive." He said the road back for Woods will be a long one.

"I've got a list printed out here of all of Tiger's surgeries. It is as long as any athlete that we see compete. He's been through so much physically," Tirico said.

"He was trying as best he could to hope he could play in the Masters in April after this back procedure. It wasn't sounding like it was trending that way when we heard him on Sunday, but with Tiger, you never count anything out. This looks like really long odds. We'll hear as the days go on and we'll get more details."

The wreckage of the 1949 Cadillac golfer Ben Hogan was driving when he was in a collision with a bus near Van Horn, Texas, Feb. 2, 1949 while en route to his home in Fort Worth. AP file

The most optimistic parallel to Woods might be golfer Ben Hogan, who was nearly killed when his Cadillac was crushed by a Greyhound bus on the foggy night of Feb. 2, 1949 near Van Horn, Texas.

Doctors told Hogan, winner of three majors titles at that point in his storied career, that he might not walk again after breaking his pelvis and collar bone. Hogan recovered and went on to win six more majors.

Hogan's recovery tale differs from Woods in one major statistic: age. Hogan was 36 and still in the prime of his game at the time of his crash.

Golf champion Ben Hogan is lifted from a train which brought him to his home town to recuperate from a near fatal auto accident in 1949. Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

Even before Tuesday morning, Woods was already facing down the undefeated foe of Father Time.

He's won 15 major tournaments and once looked to be a shoo-in to break the record of 18 set by Jack Nicklaus.

But as injuries have slowed Woods' run at major titles, it's looking more unlikely he'll ever overtake The Golden Bear, who was 46 when he won his last big championship, the 1986 Masters.

Eleven-time major champion Walter Hagen and nine-time winners Hogan and Gary Player were 37, 40 and 42 years old, respectively, when they captured their final signature titles.

Tony Finau speaks to the significant impact Tiger Woods has on his career.

"We all know he's a strong cookie physically, mentally, so if someone's going to get through this, he will and be back for the better, I'm sure," Tony Finau said ahead of this weekend's World Golf Championship-Workday Championship in Florida.

Jon Rahm, the PGA's current No. 2-ranked player, bemoaned all the injuries Woods had suffered before the crash and wished him the best.

"Couldn't believe it. As if he hasn't — his body hasn't endured enough," Rahm said. "Just hoping out of a bad situation, the best possible outcome and I hope he can recover from it and we can see him on the golf course as early as possible."